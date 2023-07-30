UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.24-$2.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.48-$2.52 EPS.

UDR Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,359,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $50.65.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of UDR

Several equities research analysts have commented on UDR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 68.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

