UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.24-$2.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.48-$2.52 EPS.
UDR Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:UDR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,359,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $50.65.
UDR Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.37%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of UDR
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 68.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
