Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Security Instruments from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.95.
Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Universal Security Instruments
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
