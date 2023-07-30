Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 78,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Upexi in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Allan Marshall purchased 23,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $58,203.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,642,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,011.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 70,828 shares of company stock worth $190,337. 41.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upexi

Upexi Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPXI. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upexi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upexi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upexi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPXI opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. Upexi has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $6.08.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Upexi had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. Upexi, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

