US Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,927 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

US Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,778,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062,636 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,994,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VCSH traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.84. 2,738,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,485,241. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

