US Financial Advisors LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

US Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.31.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $4.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $449.68. 1,127,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $450.29 and its 200 day moving average is $455.67. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $429.10 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

