US Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. US Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FALN. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FALN stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $25.40. 836,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,593. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1121 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

