US Financial Advisors LLC Invests $833,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.17. 957,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,331. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.33. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.