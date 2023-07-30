V.F.’s (VFC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $27.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47. V.F. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $48.20.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.11%.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in V.F. by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 714,611 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in V.F. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,994,000 after acquiring an additional 968,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 77.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 232,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 101,279 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.