Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the June 30th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valhi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Valhi by 108.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Valhi by 644.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Valhi by 778.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valhi in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valhi by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valhi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valhi in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Valhi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VHI opened at $15.26 on Friday. Valhi has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $431.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $492.70 million for the quarter.

Valhi Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Further Reading

