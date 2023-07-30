Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

Visa stock opened at $235.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,439 shares of company stock valued at $29,336,675 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.64.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

