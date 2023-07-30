Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $236.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.12.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.