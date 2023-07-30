Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.77. 248,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,089. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average is $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

