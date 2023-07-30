Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

