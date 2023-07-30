Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.4% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

VEU stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. 1,845,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,158. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.91. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

