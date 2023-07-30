Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 165.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,395 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.2% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,180,000 after buying an additional 1,671,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,111,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,089 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,776,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,928,526. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

