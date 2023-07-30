Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Raised by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 28,987 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.51. 2,402,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,512. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $63.77.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

