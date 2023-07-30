Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Up 27.8% in July

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,600 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 486,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,688,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $61.78. 1,353,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,359. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.20. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1652 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,429,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,733 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $149,034,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,699,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,468,000 after buying an additional 2,154,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,855,000 after buying an additional 1,151,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 28,209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,092,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

