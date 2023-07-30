Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Up 27.8% in July

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,600 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 486,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,688,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $61.78. 1,353,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,359. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.20. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $73.64.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1652 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
