Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,573,000 after purchasing an additional 892,130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,812,000 after buying an additional 420,888 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.87. 590,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,134. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.38. The company has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

