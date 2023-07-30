Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Raised by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSV stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.58. 7,968,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,990. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.