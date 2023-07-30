Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.58. 7,968,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,990. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

