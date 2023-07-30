Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Raised by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 244.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,047 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1923 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.