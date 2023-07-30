Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,762 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $57.72 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $59.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1586 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

