Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,651 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.08. 433,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,063. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.