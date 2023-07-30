Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Increased by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.08. 433,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,063. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.