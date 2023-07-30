Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Raised by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.2% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $24,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,187,000 after purchasing an additional 888,046 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,374,000 after purchasing an additional 759,660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,702,000 after purchasing an additional 375,672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.08. 433,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,063. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

