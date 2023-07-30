Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.5% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $20,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after acquiring an additional 746,459 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,871,000. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 202,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,743. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

