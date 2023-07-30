Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Aspire Capital Advisors LLC

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $419.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,331. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.43.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
