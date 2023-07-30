Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Reduced by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $419.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,331. The company has a market capitalization of $319.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $401.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

