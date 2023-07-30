Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Reduced by Hill Island Financial LLC

Hill Island Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,216,000 after acquiring an additional 51,877,698 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119,195 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,347,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,372 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,860. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

