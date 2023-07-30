Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $146.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,459. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

