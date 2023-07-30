Verasity 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.68 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $44.23 million and $3.68 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000595 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

