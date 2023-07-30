Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.4% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

