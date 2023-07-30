Vertex Energy’s (VTNR) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

VTNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $691.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.53 million. Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 36.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James Gary Rhame purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at $92,721.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

