Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 115,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57,390 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.45. 249,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,743. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

