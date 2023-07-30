Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.14 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.2% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,602,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.35. The firm has a market cap of $261.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

