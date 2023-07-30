Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Has $331,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $77.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,810. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

