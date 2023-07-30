Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $156,481,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,937,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,759,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,012.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 92,268 shares during the last quarter.

VBK traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.74. The stock had a trading volume of 138,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,841. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $188.23 and a one year high of $240.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.63 and a 200-day moving average of $219.88.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

