Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Upgraded to Buy by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00.

VICR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.67.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $95.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average of $53.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 1.30. Vicor has a 1 year low of $38.71 and a 1 year high of $98.38.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.97 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $347,577.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141 shares in the company, valued at $7,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Vicor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Vicor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

