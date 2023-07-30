VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSB. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9,412.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 95,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CSB traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,130. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82. The firm has a market cap of $399.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $46.33 and a 52 week high of $58.80.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.1431 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.