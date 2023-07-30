Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Up 65.3% in July

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the June 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of AIO opened at $18.61 on Friday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.61%. This is a boost from Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
