Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Up 65.3% in July

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the June 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AIO opened at $18.61 on Friday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.61%. This is a boost from Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIO. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 92.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

