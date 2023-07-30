Visa Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a report released on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $8.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on V. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.64.

Visa stock opened at $235.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $441.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,439 shares of company stock worth $29,336,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

