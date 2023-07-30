Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $161.79 Million Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,435,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,625 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for about 17.7% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 9.77% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $161,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 436,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 126,893 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 379.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5,648.1% during the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 770,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after buying an additional 757,470 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 233,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 319,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after buying an additional 21,296 shares during the last quarter.

DUHP stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.27. 402,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,592. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

