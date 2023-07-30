VRES 24-Hour Volume Tops $28,931.65 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. VRES has a market cap of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00021092 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017391 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014264 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,321.78 or 0.99984238 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

VRES is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

