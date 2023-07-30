Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $83.57 million and $1.22 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $3.07 or 0.00010484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.08587612 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $1,341,815.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

