Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.05 or 0.00010373 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $82.85 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00021040 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017370 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,392.45 or 1.00036163 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.08587612 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $1,341,815.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.