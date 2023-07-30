Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wabash National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wabash National’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wabash National’s FY2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

WNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.98 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $542,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 17.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,029,000 after purchasing an additional 116,225 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Wabash National by 8.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 7.71%.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

