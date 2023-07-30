Wafra Inc. Acquires 149,582 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wafra Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 110.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,297 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,582 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 2.0% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wafra Inc. owned 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks worth $56,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,728,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,226,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $328,080,000 after acquiring an additional 726,433 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.20.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 232,008 shares of company stock valued at $49,070,565 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,395. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The firm has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.