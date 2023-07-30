Wafra Inc. Buys Shares of 238,047 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 238,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,000. Wafra Inc. owned 0.07% of The Carlyle Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1,628.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Shares of CG stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.69.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.