Wafra Inc. Has $33 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wafra Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 76.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,450 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $32,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 11.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $392.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,303. The business has a 50-day moving average of $392.36 and a 200-day moving average of $366.57. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $428.65. The stock has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,921 shares of company stock worth $4,031,824. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

