Wafra Inc. Purchases 163,860 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Wafra Inc. lifted its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 145.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,860 shares during the quarter. Regal Rexnord makes up approximately 1.4% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wafra Inc. owned about 0.42% of Regal Rexnord worth $38,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 307,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,279,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth about $1,032,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 134,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,861,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 226,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.72. 364,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $162.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.06 and a 200-day moving average of $142.81.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

